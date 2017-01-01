Odell Beckham Jr trolls Josh Norman with Drake lyric

The rivalry between Odell Beckham Jr and Josh Norman continued on Sunday, and Beckham decided to get the last laugh.

Beckham had five catches for 44 yards as the Giants beat Washington 19-10 to spoil their rival’s playoff bid.

After the game, ODB posted a photo of him running away from Norman on Instagram and captioned it with a quote from Drake.

"Everybody got a deal, I did it without one…" #OnToTheNext A photo posted by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jan 1, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

“Everybody got a deal, I did it without one…” was the caption.

That’s a lyric from Drake’s song “Forever,” and it sure seems like a reference to Norman’s monstrous $75 million contract signed after he was released by the Panthers. Meanwhile, Beckham is still on his rookie contract.

Beckham had 7 catches for 121 yards in the first game against Washington, but the Giants lost it. This time around he was quieter on the stats, but his team won and kept Washington out of the postseason. Guess he gets the last laugh on this one. And we’re figuring Norman will respond given how contentious his feud is with Odell.

H/T Jeff Eisenband