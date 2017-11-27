Paxton Lynch’s agent defends quarterback over sideline emotion

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch took some shots for getting emotional on the sideline after being knocked out of Sunday’s game, and his agent came to his defense.

Leigh Steinberg said Lynch’s reaction to the injury was a sign of his passion for the Broncos, and hit out at those labeling the quarterback a bust midway through his second season.

In the wake of last night’s injury and reaction, #Broncos QB Paxton Lynch’s agent @leighsteinberg weighed in with some perspective pic.twitter.com/esnTOyqXRV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2017

Cameras caught an emotional Lynch on the sideline after going down with an ankle injury. It was understandable — he’d missed the entire season to date with a shoulder injury, had finally gotten the chance to start, performed poorly, and went down with an injury.