Ex-MLB MVP looked nearly unrecognizable at Dodgers game

Albert Pujols was at Dodger Stadium on Friday night to watch two of his former teams play, but there probably were very few fans who asked to take a photo with the future Hall of Fame slugger.

Why? Because Pujols was barely recognizable. In addition to having a hat covering much of his face, Pujols is also sporting a much different look in retirement. His beard is a lot longer than it was when he was smashing home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Did not recognize him before this graphic. pic.twitter.com/wu2zI5bEEE — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) April 29, 2023

Most people would not have known that was Pujols without the Apple TV graphic. Pujols was also shown on the video board during the game and given a standing ovation.

Pujols has found a way to stay around Major League Baseball even in retirement. His passion for the game is still very much intact. The new beard probably makes it easier for him to focus on his new gig and enjoy the game.