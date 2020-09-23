Andrelton Simmons quits on Angels with five games left in season

Andrelton Simmons quit on his Los Angeles Angels with five games remaining in the 2020 MLB season.

Simmons and the Angels announced the decision on Tuesday.

Angels statement on Andrelton Simmons: pic.twitter.com/mlmhRJmokq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 22, 2020

Statement from Andrelton Simmons…. pic.twitter.com/SbT0Yaonrc — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 22, 2020

Simmons appears to have ghosted his team. Manager Joe Maddon indicated he had no idea Simmons was planning to opt out with five games left.

Joe Maddon said he texted Andrelton Simmons about this decision to opt out but had not heard back. Had no indication he was leaning in that direction: "I’ve really enjoyed this guy a lot…It’s just unfortunate. He’s really a big part of what we’re doing right now." — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 22, 2020

#Angels manager Joe Maddon said he was surprised to hear that Andrelton Simmons elected not to play the final five games of the season. He expected to have him in the lineup. He hasn't heard directly from Simmons yet. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 22, 2020

Simmons’ decision appears to be selfish and inconsiderate. If he had problems with playing amid the coronavirus pandemic, he could have opted out before the season, or early on in it had he felt uncomfortable. Instead, he waited until the Angels were almost eliminated from playoff contention before telling them “peace.”

Why? Probably because the 31-year-old shortstop is a free agent after the season and doesn’t want to risk further injury.

Announcing this decision with five games to go seems to show that Simmons plays for Team Simmons, and not the Angels. As a member of the team, he should be with them from the beginning until the end rather than duck out just before elimination. Entering Tuesday, the Angels’ playoff chances were estimated by ESPN to be 0.4 percent.

Not even giving his manager advanced notice makes the move even more unprofessional.