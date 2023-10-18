Andrew Friedman reveals whether Dodgers will make changes after disappointing season

The Los Angeles Dodgers had another disappointing finish to a strong regular season, but don’t expect them to make many changes this offseason.

Dodgers president Andrew Friedman met with the media on Tuesday to talk about the team’s season. Friedman agreed that the comments he made about the 2022 season applied to the 2023 season. Friedman had said the 2022 season, which ended in the NLDS, was an “organizational failure.” He said the same comments applied for the 2023 season.

A year ago, Andrew Friedman called #Dodgers first-round playoff exit "an organizational failure." He agreed the same words apply this year. But he said no staff changes are expected and Dave Roberts will be back as manager — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 17, 2023

Friedman also said he did not expect the team to remove Dave Roberts as manager or make any changes to Roberts’ coaching staff.

“I think Doc and our coaching staff did an incredible job this year. And none of us did a good job for those three games against Arizona,” Friedman said.

The Dodgers won 100 games in the regular season, which was the third-most in MLB. They won the NL West for the 10th time in 11 seasons. But just like last year, they lost in the NLDS to a team that had just won a Wild Card Series. They were among the three division winners that clinched a bye in the wild card round but lost in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The news about Roberts returning might not be great for Dodgers fans who are sick of seeing the team repeatedly put up great regular seasons and burn out in the postseason. The Dodgers have made the World Series three times under Roberts but only won it in 2020 — the shortened Covid season.