Mark DeRosa admits he thought Team USA had already advanced before stunning WBC loss to Italy

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa did not fully understand the tiebreaker rules in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

DeRosa appeared on MLB Network on Tuesday, hours before Team USA took on Italy in the Americans’ final game of pool play at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Team USA’s skipper spoke about wanting to win the contest despite it being inconsequential for his squad, which he claimed had already clinched a quarterfinals berth.

“Ton of respect for Italy,” DeRosa said. “It’s weird. We want to win this game even though our ticket’s punched to the quarterfinals because Mexico plays Italy actually tomorrow. The way the schedule lines up, it’s an important game for us.”

“It’s weird. We want to win this game even though our ticket’s punched to the quarterfinals.” -Team USA manager Mark DeRosa earlier today



Team USA’s ticket was not, in fact, punched to the quarterfinals, and now they’re in danger of missing out pic.twitter.com/xMPAdLODTY — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

Team USA had not, in fact, punched its ticket to the quarterfinals just yet. DeRosa’s quote spread like wildfire after the Americans lost to the Italians 8-6 in a stunning upset, leaving Team USA in jeopardy of getting eliminated.

If Mexico beats Italy on Wednesday, all three teams would be tied atop the Pool B standings at 3-1 with only two advancing. The tiebreaker is based on a runs-allowed quotient calculated as follows: fewest runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in the games in that round between the teams tied.

In simpler terms, Team USA would need either Italy to score at least 5 runs or Mexico to score at least 6 runs when the latter two teams face off on Wednesday, assuming Mexico wins.

DeRosa spoke to reporters after the game and admitted that he “misspoke” and that he “completely misread the calculations” while preparing for Tuesday’s game.

“I misspoke… Completely misread the calculations.”



Manager Mark DeRosa confirms he did not know Team USA could still be eliminated during pool play pic.twitter.com/n5Gbo3SxcB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 11, 2026

It’s all moot if Italy wins to sweep Pool B, allowing Team USA to advance without any complications. But it wouldn’t erase the fact that DeRosa made a serious error heading into a critical WBC game. He could have made some key decisions in the contest under the assumption that he had free rein to experiment rather than go for a win. Team USA’s hopes rest on another team’s hands.