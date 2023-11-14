Angels could hire former Astros manager?

After already hiring one former AL West division rival in Ron Washington, the Los Angeles Angels could soon be hiring another.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Monday that ex-Houston Astros manager Bo Porter is one candidate to join the coaching staff of the Angels under their new manager Washington. Heyman notes that Porter previously played for the Oakland Athletics (when Washington was a coach there) and served as a front office member of the Atlanta Braves (Washington’s most recent team).

The 51-year-old Porter is better known for his time in charge of the Astros from 2013-14. While he went a horrifying 110-190 (.367) over his two years there, that was in the thick of Houston’s rebuild when there was not much quality talent for Porter to work with.

Since being fired by the Astros, Porter has worked as a third base coach and special assistant to the GM (both with the Braves). He has also spent time as an MLBPA Spring Training camp manager and as an analyst for both MLB Network and MASN. Porter ending up with the Angels would be a pretty interesting outcome though given that he recently made headlines for a bizarro idea involving Shohei Ohtani.