Lane Kiffin’s son Knox shares 3-word message on social media

Lane Kiffin has officially accepted the LSU head coach job, and that likely means his son Knox will be playing at a new school next season as well.

Kiffin announced on Sunday that he has agreed to a deal with LSU and will leave Ole Miss immediately. The 50-year-old coach said he wanted to remain with the Rebels through their College Football Playoff run, but athletic director Keith Carter would not allow it.

At around the same time Kiffin made his announcement, his 16-year-old son Knox shared a three-word message on Instagram. Knox wrote “thank you oxford (sic)” and shared some photos from his time playing football at Oxford High School.

Knox just finished his sophomore season at Oxford, where he is the team’s starting quarterback. The younger Kiffin threw three touchdown passes in a 21-20 loss to Tupelo in the Mississippi high school football Class 7A semifinals on Friday night.

Knox will presumably be moving to the Baton Rouge area with his family, so his time at Oxford has likely come to an end. He has two more high school seasons remaining and has already received some scholarship offers.

It is possible that Knox has known for a while that his father was going to take the LSU job. The teenager shared a photo on social media recently that many thought was a hint about his Lane’s future.