Fans all said the same thing about UTSA picking a fight with Army

A skirmish broke out following Saturday’s game between Army and UTSA, and most fans thought one of the two teams was in a bit over its head.

Army beat UTSA 27-24 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The loss for UTSA snapped a 25-game home win streak against conference opponents. The Roadrunners scored two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter to take a 24-20 lead, but Army reclaimed the lead on a touchdown with 2:49 remaining and then came up with a stop to seal the win.

The excitement continued after the game. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor appeared to take exception to something that Army did, and he confronted Black Knights coach Jeff Monken. Players and coaches on both sides then began jawing at one another and things became even more heated.

Head Coaches Jeff Monken and Jeff Traylor shared some words postgame 👀 pic.twitter.com/eSj3rasONO — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 30, 2025

There were reports that Traylor was not happy with Army players and coaches going over to the UTSA sideline after the game, which the Black Knights typically do as a show of respect. It obviously was not interpreted that way in this particular instance.

When asked about the scrum, Traylor refused to go into detail.

Coach Jeff Traylor on UTSA’s loss to Army and the postgame scene, which included a little extra shoving as the final seconds ticked off, and then again during the Roadrunners alma mater: “Just an emotional ballgame, and that’s about it.” pic.twitter.com/ry8S4bXUv3 — Greg Luca (@GregLuca) November 30, 2025

Many fans had the same reaction to the situation, which is that it did not seem wise for players and coaches on the UTSA side to look for a fight against Army.

Fighting with army is a choice lmao — sooner superfan (@leviboomasoona) November 30, 2025

Probably, and this is just a suggestion, would pick a fight with the US Army — Womp (@TexHogs) November 30, 2025

UTSA bowing up on Army? Bold move, Cotton — Stew Tepper (@GaryDinardo) November 30, 2025

Fortunately, the situation did not escalate into a full-blown brawl. Most people think they know how it would have ended up had that happened.