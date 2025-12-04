Larry Brown Sports

Fans all said the same thing about Russell Wilson landing a gig with CBS

by
Russell Wilson laughing
East Rutherford, NJ — June 5, 2025 — Quarterback, Russell Wilson being interviewed after the New York Giants players participated in their 2025 OTAÕs at the Quest Diagnostic Giants Training Center in East Rutherford. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Russell Wilson has landed a temporary media role while the New York Giants are on their Week 14 bye, and fans are convinced the gig will be a glimpse into the near future for the veteran quarterback.

CBS announced on Thursday that Wilson is joining the network as a guest analyst for Week 14. While the 37-year-old will presumably return to his job as a backup quarterback in New York’s Week 15 game against the Washington Commanders, the temporary role could be a sign of things to come.

There is a wide-ranging belief that Wilson is planning to retire after the 2025 season and transition to a full-time media career.

Wilson landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season after the Denver Broncos moved on from him. The Steelers then chose not to bring Wilson back despite reaching the playoffs with him. Wilson signed with the Giants this past offseason and entered the year as the starter, but he quickly lost his job to Jaxson Dart. He has since fallen to third on the depth chart behind both Dart and Jameis Winston.

Simply put, Wilson is running out of options. He could likely find work as a backup in 2026, but he may not have interest in doing that. Transitioning to a full-time TV analyst role might sound more appealing to the former Super Bowl champion at this stage in his life.

.

