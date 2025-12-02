Keyonte George accused of point shaving after embarrassing game

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George made so many inexplicable mistakes during Sunday night’s game against the Houston Rockets that many are wondering if federal investigators took note.

George, who is averaging 22.8 points per game this season, did not score a single point in the Jazz’s 129-101 NBA Cup loss to the Rockets at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He turned the ball over 8 times, and some of the turnovers were so bad they almost looked intentional.

On one inbound play late in the first half, George tried to lazily deflect the ball to a teammate rather than catching it and passing it. The pass (if you can even call it that) was stolen. He also missed a wide-open layup and lost his handle on more than one occasion.

Keyonte George needs to be investigated IMMEDIATELY 😭 pic.twitter.com/xPw0LVmmbm — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) December 1, 2025

There seems to have been a logical explanation, however. George may have been feeling under the weather. The 22-year-old popped up on the injury report ahead of Sunday night’s game due to an illness.

George, who has been one of the few bright spots for the 7-13 Jazz this season, bounced back with 28 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds in Utah’s 133-125 win over the Rockets on Monday night.

Because of the gambling scandal that has rocked the NBA, fans are always going to be suspicious when a player has a particularly abysmal game like the one we saw from George on Monday. Some of the mistakes he made reminded people of a few questionable plays from Terry Rozier, but it is certainly possible George just didn’t feel well.