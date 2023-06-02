Police reach decision on charges in Anthony Rendon fan incident

Oakland police have reached a decision regarding potential charges against Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon over a March incident with a fan.

Rendon will not face charges as no alleged victim has come forward regarding the incident, according to TMZ Sports. Rendon was investigated for misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery, but closed the case when no victim came forward.

A police spokesperson told TMZ that the investigation could be re-opened if someone does come forward, but for now, Rendon is legally in the clear.

Rendon was captured grabbing a heckler by the shirt in a heated confrontation after a loss to Oakland in March (video here). Major League Baseball conducted its own investigation and handed Rendon a suspension as a result of the incident.

The 32-year-old third baseman has hit .301 with 1 home run in 30 games this season. He is currently on the IL with a groin injury.