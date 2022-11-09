Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

The Houston Astros made a significant announcement regarding the future of manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday.

The Astros confirmed that Baker has agreed to a contract extension with the team, ensuring he will return as manager for a fourth season in 2023.

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear.

Baker helped stabilize the Astros after the team’s cheating scandal and won his first World Series as a manager last week. The 73-year-old has been everything Houston could have hoped for, and the team will be happy to welcome him back.