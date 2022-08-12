Astros get bad injury news about key outfielder

The Houston Astros are among the World Series favorites, but they will have to win it without a key starter in the outfield.

The Astros announced Friday that outfielder Michael Brantley underwent right shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Brantley had been out since June 27 with the shoulder issue.

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent an arthroscopic labral repair on his right shoulder, General Manager James Click announced today. As a result of the surgery, Brantley will miss the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/zrOyceu9TD — Houston Astros (@astros) August 12, 2022

Brantley has been a key player for the Astros since joining the team in 2019. In four seasons with the team, he is a .306 hitter, and was hitting .288 with five home runs this season. Brantley is also a career .296 hitter in the playoffs, including a .327 average in his two World Series appearances with Houston.

The Astros do appear to have been prepared for a lengthy Brantley absence. They made one key move at the trade deadline that should soften the blow of losing the veteran outfielder for October.