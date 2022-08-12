 Skip to main content
Astros get bad injury news about key outfielder

August 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros are among the World Series favorites, but they will have to win it without a key starter in the outfield.

The Astros announced Friday that outfielder Michael Brantley underwent right shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. Brantley had been out since June 27 with the shoulder issue.

Brantley has been a key player for the Astros since joining the team in 2019. In four seasons with the team, he is a .306 hitter, and was hitting .288 with five home runs this season. Brantley is also a career .296 hitter in the playoffs, including a .327 average in his two World Series appearances with Houston.

The Astros do appear to have been prepared for a lengthy Brantley absence. They made one key move at the trade deadline that should soften the blow of losing the veteran outfielder for October.

