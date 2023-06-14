Astros announce big news on Lance McCullers Jr.

The Houston Astros announced some tough news on Wednesday concerning pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers underwent surgery on Tuesday on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, the team announced.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. underwent surgery on Tuesday evening on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, Astros GM Dana Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/PTS6stV6U2 — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2023

McCullers is expected to miss the entire season but return next season.

The forearm injury is one McCullers suffered in Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS against the White Sox. The 29-year-old made eight starts last season and went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. But he reaggravated the injury in February and then suffered a setback in May, which ultimately led to the decision to undergo surgery.

McCullers has been with the Astros since 2015 and is very effective when healthy. He has a 49-32 record and career 3.48 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He made 28 starts during the 2021 season but never made more than 22 starts in any other season. He is in the second year of a 5-year, $85 million contract extension.

The Astros will continue to rely on Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Christian Javier atop their rotation.