 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 14, 2023

Astros announce big news on Lance McCullers Jr.

June 14, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Lance McCullers delivers a pitch

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) throws a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros announced some tough news on Wednesday concerning pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers underwent surgery on Tuesday on his right forearm to repair the flexor tendon and remove a bone spur, the team announced.

McCullers is expected to miss the entire season but return next season.

The forearm injury is one McCullers suffered in Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS against the White Sox. The 29-year-old made eight starts last season and went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. But he reaggravated the injury in February and then suffered a setback in May, which ultimately led to the decision to undergo surgery.

McCullers has been with the Astros since 2015 and is very effective when healthy. He has a 49-32 record and career 3.48 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He made 28 starts during the 2021 season but never made more than 22 starts in any other season. He is in the second year of a 5-year, $85 million contract extension.

The Astros will continue to rely on Framber Valdez, Hunter Brown and Christian Javier atop their rotation.

Article Tags

Lance McCullers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus