Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants an absurd contract in free agency

You certainly cannot accuse Jazz Chisholm Jr. of selling himself short.

The New York Yankees infielder Chisholm spoke this week with Randy Miller of NJ.com. During the interview, Chisholm addressed the topic of his free agency next offseason.

Chisholm was asked about how many years he is seeking on his next contract and replied, “I’m 28. I want 8-to-10 years.” The lefty-hitter also added that he is seeking $35 million per year as part of the contract.

You can read Chisholm’s full interview with Miller here.

Playing out the 2026 season on a $10.2 million contract after avoiding arbitration with the Yankees, Chisholm is set to hit the open market next winter. That said, he remains a very complicated player.

Chisholm had a fantastic 2025 campaign (in some regards), making an All-Star team and winning a Silver Slugger Award. He was a member of the 30-30 club (hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases) and ranked third in a star-studded Yankees lineup with 80 RBIs.

But Chisholm also remained a low-average hitter (batting .242 overall) and committed an ugly 18 errors on the year (including an MLB-leading 12 errors at second base). On top of that, Chisholm even made some humiliating mental mistakes over the course of the season.

With Chisholm’s ask, he would be looking for somewhere in the range of $280 million to $350 million on his next contract. That would put Chisholm in the ballpark of infielders such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Bregman, and Francisco Lindor (all of whom are making over $34 million per year for a varying number of seasons).

It remains to be seen if the Yankees would even be remotely willing to give Chisholm that kind of payday next winter. We do know that they considered trading away Chisholm at one point this offseason.