Baseball Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski dies at 89

Bill Mazeroski, the Pittsburgh Pirates legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer renowned for his dramatic walk-off home run that clinched the 1960 World Series, has died at the age of 89.

The Pirates announced his passing on Saturday.

It is with a heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of legendary Pirates and National Baseball Hall of Famer, Bill Mazeroski.

Maz was a 7-time All-Star who hit the greatest home run in baseball history. He was a beloved member of the Pirates family and he will be… pic.twitter.com/515ZhPgqxe — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 21, 2026

Mazeroski died on Friday, though no cause of death was disclosed. He is survived by his sons, Darren and David, and four grandchildren.

Mazeroski’s defining moment came in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series against the New York Yankees. With the score tied 9-9 in the bottom of the ninth, he hit a solo home run off Ralph Terry, securing a 10-9 victory for the Pirates and ending their 35-year championship drought. It remains the only walk-off home run to decide a Game 7 in World Series history.

A defensive standout, Mazeroski spent his entire 17-year MLB career (1956-1972) with Pittsburgh, earning eight Gold Glove awards at second base and two World Series titles (1960 and 1971). Known as one of the finest fielders in baseball history, he was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee in 2001.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting called Mazeroski “one of a kind — a true Pirates legend, a National Baseball Hall of Famer and one of the finest defensive second basemen the game has ever seen.” He praised Maz’s humility, graciousness, and pride in the organization, noting his name will forever be linked to the 1960 championship.

The Baseball Hall of Fame highlighted Mazeroski as “one of baseball’s most respected figures – both for his character and for his brilliance on the field.”