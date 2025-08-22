Bobby Cox returning to Truist Park for rare appearance

Bobby Cox is set to return to Truist Park on Friday for the Braves’ game against the New York Mets in what will be a rare public appearance.

Cox, who is a former Atlanta Braves manager, has only made one appearance at a Braves game since suffering a stroke in 2019. That appearance came last summer when he attended a July 6 game between the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta, Ga.

The Braves are set to honor the 1995 World Series team on Friday in a 20th anniversary of the championship squad. Cox was the manager of that team and is expected to be in attendance along with many of his former players.

Bobby Cox is expected to be at Truist Park tonight when the #Braves honor the 1995 World Series championship team. It will be the Hall of Fame manager’s first visit to Truist since July 6, 2024, and only his second time at the ballpark since suffering a stroke in April 2019. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 22, 2025

Current Braves manager Brian Snitker visits with Cox when the Braves have a home stand. He usually visits Cox in the morning for an hour or so once every time the Braves are home.

The 95 World Series team will be honored tonight.



Bobby cox will be here too. Brian Snitker says he talked to Pam yesterday and Bobby is excited to be here.

Snit says he tries to go once a home stand to see Bobby. Snit says he usually goes in the morning maybe for a 1hr or so… pic.twitter.com/rHx8yzFL0k — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 22, 2025

Cox apparently does not talk much, though he watches baseball and knows what is going on. The 84-year-old had two separate runs as Braves manager from 1978-81 and again from 1990-2010 (with a stint as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in between). He is a four-time Manager of the Year who led Atlanta to five NL pennants as well as the 1995 World Series win. Cox’s 2,504 career victories as a manager rank fourth all-time in MLB history (behind only Connie Mack, Tony La Russa, and John McGraw). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.