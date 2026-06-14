Braves’ Mike Yastrzemski makes the most bizarre error of the MLB season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Mike Yastrzemski made the strangest error of the MLB season so far thanks to some flukishly bad luck.

Yastrzemski was in left field Sunday at Citi Field in New York, N.Y. when the Mets’ AJ Ewing lined a ball down the left field line with two men on. Yastrzemski quickly fielded the ball and tried to hit the cutoff man.

Unfortunately, the only thing he hit was a large pole that holds up the protective netting along the first base line. The ball caromed back toward second base, which allowed the other runner to score.

Two runs come home with an AJ Ewing line drive and throw that hit the pole by Mike Yastrzemski! pic.twitter.com/2wUg9hywu7 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 14, 2026

Obviously, Yastrzemski was not aiming for the pole. He might not have been able to hit it dead on like that if he tried. Moreover, most stadiums do not even have a pole like that for the protective netting, but this entire series of events combined to make Yastrzemski look extremely silly.

Something weird seems to happen on that side of Citi Field at least a couple of times per year. We might not see a stranger play this year.