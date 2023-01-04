Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher

At long last, the Milwaukee Brewers have finally made a free agent signing.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday that the Brewers have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran left-hander Wade Miley. The deal is reportedly for one year and $4.5 million (with the chance for Miley to make up to $6 million with incentives).

Milwaukee had made some trades earlier this offseason, acquiring Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro from Seattle as well as William Contreras from Atlanta. But just last week, they gained an unflattering distinction with their total inactivity on the free agent market.

The 36-year-old Miley might not get Milwaukee fans very excited. But he is a former All-Star who already played for the Brewers in the 2018 campaign. Miley was 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in eight starts (due to shoulder and elbow injuries) for the Chicago Cubs in 2022. Though heading into his 13th MLB season, Miley is an upgrade over the zero-burger that Milwaukee previously had this offseason.