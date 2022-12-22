Interesting detail about Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference emerges

A new detail about Carlos Correa’s planned press conference with the San Francisco Giants demonstrates just how late in the process the deal between the two sides fell apart.

The Giants had scheduled Correa’s introductory press conference for Tuesday, but called it off at the last minute due to a concern about Correa’s medical history. That decision came so late that, according to Tom Verducci of SI, Correa was already dressed for the press conference when the Giants made the decision to postpone it.

That about sums up how much of a shock the whole affair was, even to those closely connected to it. Correa’s camp quickly turned around and put together a deal with the New York Mets, leaving the Giants in the dust.

Remarkably, the Giants’ medical concerns stemmed from an injury that happened almost a decade ago. They had better hope they are right, because this will look even worse for them if the injury turns out to be a non-factor long-term.