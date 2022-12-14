Carlos Correa continues to tick off 1 fanbase

One particular fanbase might be more angry than others about Carlos Correa’s big free agency decision.

Correa agreed to a 13-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, tying him to the franchise for the bulk of what remains of his career. The marquee move shakes up the NL West, which has seen the Giants and San Diego Padres aggressively improve to try to catch the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers, however, have some history with Correa. The shortstop was a key part of the 2017 Houston Astros team that beat the Dodgers in the World Series, but was later found to have employed a sign-stealing scheme for much of the season. Correa was a vocal defender of the Astros and their accomplishments after the truth came out as well. All of that made Correa so unpopular with Dodger fans that the team factored in that animosity when deciding not to pursue him.

Now that Correa has signed with the Giants, however, expect those bad feelings to only grow.

The loudest boos I’ve ever heard in person were this year when the Twins and Correa came to LA. I can’t imagine what it’s gonna sound like when he comes back in black and orange. — Coach Trev (@trevorplouffe) December 14, 2022

Correa could not have picked a more infuriating career path from the Dodgers’ perspective. Now that he has gone to their biggest rival, those bad feelings should only grow. That is good news, however, from a neutral perspective if you want to see the rivalry between the two teams get more heated going forward.