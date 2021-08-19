Here is the advice Derek Jeter gave Dak Prescott about ankle injury

As Dak Prescott worked his way back from a serious leg injury suffered in Week 5 last season, he received advice from another famous athlete: Derek Jeter.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle during the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 5 game against the New York Giants last year. While he was recovering, the Cowboys’ mental coach, Chad Bohling, put Prescott in touch with Jeter, who also dealt with an ankle injury during his career.

So what was Jeter’s message to Prescott? Greg Bishop shared it in a feature on Prescott for SI.

According to Bishop’s cover story on Prescott, Jeter told the Cowboys quarterback not to rush back and to make sure he was fully healthy before playing again. Jeter had made the mistake of trying to hurry his rehab and ended up making things worse.

Jeter suffered a fractured ankle during the 2012 ALCS. During rehab, he suffered a crack where the fracture was located. His 2013 season turned into a mess. Jeter was activated in July, then went back to the disabled list after a day due to his quad. Upon returning, he hurt his calf and went back on the DL. Then he went on the DL for good with more ankle problems.

Jeter only played in 17 games that season and had three stints on the DL. He doesn’t want to see the same thing happen to Prescott.

Prescott apparently has reminded himself of that advice as he works his way back. The Cowboys quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder injury that could keep him out for the preseason. He now has two injuries not to rush himself back from.