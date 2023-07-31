Diamondbacks make trade for standout closer

The struggling Arizona Diamondbacks are trying to get their season back on track by solidifying the back of their bullpen.

The Diamondbacks are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners, according to multiple reports. Dominic Canzone and Josh Rojas are among the players headed to Seattle.

The Dbacks are acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Mariners, per source. 3B Josh Rojas, OF/1B Dominic Canzone (Arizona's No. 19 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and SS/2B Ryan Bliss (No. 29) heading back to Seattle. @nickpiecoro and @JeffPassan were on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2023

Sewald should immediately fit in as Arizona’s new closer. The 33-year-old has 21 saves on the season with a 2.93 ERA on the year. He is essentially replicating his excellent 2022 campaign in doing so, having posted a 2.88 ERA with the Mariners since joining the team in 2021. Arizona also makes the move without giving up any high-end prospects or players that were major parts of their roster this year, though Rojas has been productive in years past.

The Diamondbacks are just 4-11 since the All-Star break and have seen their record drop to 56-50. Part of the problem has been their bullpen, as no reliable closer has emerged to handle the ninth inning. Sewald should address that problem.

As for the Mariners, this is a clear signal that they are giving up on their hopes of a second straight playoff appearance, and it may not be the last move they make before Tuesday’s trade deadline.