Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , , ,

Top Dodgers prospect hurt himself avoiding the bat dog

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Kendall George bat dog injury

A top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect suffered an injury Monday while trying to avoid the designated bat dog.

Kendall George, rated as the No. 13 prospect in the Dodgers’ system, suffered a knee injury while facing the Double-A Tulsa Drillers. George was returning to the dugout after scoring on a single, and had to awkwardly jump to avoid the Drillers’ bat dog, who was going out to retrieve a discarded bat.

Replays showed that George was visibly angry and unable to put any weight on his right leg after the incident. He was removed from the game.

Initial tests on the knee were “not positive,” according to Fabian Ardaya and Jesús Cano of The Athletic. However, the organization is still waiting on the official results to make a determination on the next course of action.

Bat dogs are a somewhat common phenomenon at the minor league level. Predictably, the dogs sometimes do not do their job quite to perfection, but this is the first instance we have seen of one actually inadvertently injuring another player.

George was the Dodgers’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft. He is hitting .333 with an .814 OPS and 26 stolen bases so far on the season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App