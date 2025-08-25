Larry Brown Sports

Fans are loving Reds rookie pitcher’s great nickname 

Zach Maxwell looks on
Aug 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Zach Maxwell (78) reacts after his debut performance in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Zach Maxwell has only pitched in one MLB game with the Cincinnati Reds, but some are already saying the flamethrower has the best nickname in baseball.

Maxwell, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound reliever, is widely known as “Big Sugar.” The right-hander made his MLB debut in Saturday night’s 10-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he lived up to his reputation as someone who can overpower hitters.

Maxwell struck out five batters in two innings. As Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer noted, Maxwell is one of only five Reds relievers in the past 125 years to strike out five batters in an MLB debut.

Maxwell was called up by the Reds on Friday. He had several family members in attendance at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., for his debut on Saturday. He told reporters after the game that he was unaware he accomplished such a rare feat.

“I didn’t know that. Is that good?” Maxwell asked. “That was great. You kind of black out when you get out there. But that was a good time.”

Maxwell allowed just one run, which was a solo homer to Blaze Alexander in the fifth inning. Reds manager Terry Francona joked after the game that Big Sugar “probably supplied that power” for Alexander by throwing the ball so hard.

Some fans might remember Maxwell because of the profane message he had written on his glove when he was pitching in college at Georgia Tech. If Big Sugar becomes a serviceable reliever in the big leagues, there is no question he will be a fan favorite.

.
