Fired ex-Red Sox coach lands with rival team

You can take Carlos Febles out of Boston, but you can’t take him out of the AL East.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced this week that they have hired the former Red Sox coach Febles. He will be serving as their third base coach, replacing Luis Rivera.

Febles, a former MLB second baseman, had been the third base coach for Boston since 2018 (including for their World Series title that year). But he was a casualty of the recent house-cleaning by the Red Sox along with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and another notable member of the coaching staff in Boston.

The Blue Jays are attempting to reload after earning a playoff berth in 2023 but falling in the AL Wild Card round against the Minnesota Twins. But they may soon be getting a taste of their own medicine with the AL East merry-go-round.