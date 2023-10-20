 Skip to main content
Giants eyeing Red Sox legend to be their next manager?

October 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
The outside of Giants' Oracle Park

Jul 21, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers fans Ulises Lima and three year old child Yasiel Lima outside of Oracle Park before the game between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After parting ways with Gabe Kapler, the San Francisco Giants could be hiring another member of the Boston Red Sox 2004 championship team to replace him.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Friday that Red Sox great Jason Varitek has emerged as a candidate for the Giants’ managerial job. Varitek is expected to have an informational phone call with San Francisco in the coming days as the Red Sox, who currently employ Varitek as a game-planning coordinator, have already granted permission for him to interview with the Giants.

The former catcher Varitek is a beloved Boston icon. He is the most recent captain in Red Sox history and was behind the plate for two of their World Series titles (2004 and 2007). Varitek played his entire 15-year career with Boston, making three All-Star teams, winning a Gold Glove Award plus a Silver Slugger, and being inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.

At 51 years old now, Varitek has been Boston’s game-planning coordinator, a uniformed position in the dugout, since the 2021 season. There has been talk for some years about Varitek potentially becoming a manager, and now it looks like the Giants would like to explore that possibility. Granted, there are many more experienced candidates currently being linked to the San Francisco job, including even a currently-employed MLB manager.

