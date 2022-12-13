Report: Giants entering mix for top free agent infielder

The San Francisco Giants appear to have awoken from their slumber.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been in contact with Dansby Swanson’s camp about a possible deal. The free agent shortstop Swanson remains unsigned, but Morosi adds that his decision is not believed to be imminent.

Besides signing former All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger, San Francisco’s offseason had been quite underwhelming prior to this week. But on Monday, they agreed to terms with veteran lefty Sean Manaea on a two-year contract, then signed ex-All-Star righty Ross Stripling to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Now Swanson looks to be next up on the Giants’ Christmas wish list.

The 2022 All-Star and Gold Glove winner Swanson is one of just two top shortstop options left on the market (along with Carlos Correa). He could greatly help the Giants, especially since their longtime shortstop Brandon Crawford is about to be 36 and hit only .231 last year. But San Francisco is facing strong resistance in their pursuit from within their own division.