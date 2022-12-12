 Skip to main content
Dansby Swanson could sign with major Braves rival in free agency?

December 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Nov 2, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after turning a double play against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson may be going the way of ex-teammate Freddie Freeman.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday that the free agent shortstop Swanson appears to be a possibility for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson, an All-Star and Gold Glove winner in 2022, remains unsigned after spending the first seven seasons of his career on the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers and the Braves are obviously big-time rivals. They have faced off in two of the last three postseasons (with each team winning once and eventually going on to win the World Series that year). Tensions between the Dodgers and Braves grew further last winter when the Dodgers signed the longtime Braves star Freeman, and the Braves then retorted by signing longtime Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

This time around, the Dodgers have a need (plus the money to spend) for a shortstop after Trea Turner left to sign a huge contract with Philadelphia. Swanson is probably the most realistic option left with Xander Bogaerts heading to San Diego and the Dodgers reportedly hesistant to pursue the other remaining top shortstop.

