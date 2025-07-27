Ichiro takes shot at voter who snubbed him on Hall of Fame ballot

Ichiro Suzuki made sure to call out the lone Hall of Fame voter who left him off their ballot at Sunday’s induction ceremony.

Ichiro infamously fell one vote short of a unanimous induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, and the unidentified voter who snubbed him was a major talking point when results were announced. Ichiro himself took the snub in stride, and he publicly invited the voter over to his house for a “chat.”

During his hilarious Hall of Fame speech on Sunday, Ichiro brought up the vote, and publicly revoked that invitation.

“3,000 hits or 262 hits in one season are achievements recognized by the writers — well, all but one of you,” Ichiro said. “And by the way, the offer for that writer to have dinner at my home has now expired.”

The crowd on hand for the induction ceremony absolutely loved the jab, and it drew a rousing ovation.

Ichiro delivered his entire speech in English and had several other great one-liners. His remarks were well-received by the Cooperstown crowd.

Ichiro was an obvious Hall of Fame pick. He tallied 3,089 career hits and a lifetime .311 average, and that does not even account for his numbers in Japan. The one voter who left him off their ballot deserved to be roasted.