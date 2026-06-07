Jacob Misiorowski hits Rockies’ Tyler Freeman in the head with a fastball

Jacob Misiorowski is perhaps the hardest thrower in Major League Baseball right now, and Tyler Freeman learned a difficult lesson to that effect over the weekend.

Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers played Saturday against Freeman and the Colorado Rockies . In the sixth inning at Coors Field in Denver, Colo., the Rockies outfielder Freeman was up to bat against the Brewers hurler Misiorowski.

On a 1-1 count to Freeman, Misiorowski threw him a 98-mph cut fastball. The cutter got away from Misiorowski and ended up hitting Freeman right smack in the head.

Here is the frightening video.

Jacob Misiorowski hits Tyler Freeman in the head with a pitch pic.twitter.com/TAINGWeOMZ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 7, 2026

Freeman somehow managed to stay on his feet after getting drilled. But he was forced to exit the game on the spot and was replaced by Rockies teammate Sterlin Thompson as a pinch runner.

Misiorowski, who was clearly distraught after hitting Freeman, is known for his extreme heat as a pitcher. Regularly sitting in the triple digits with his fastball, Misiorowski has been shattering all kinds of records related to velocity this year. But that pitch to Freeman on Saturday is definitely one Misiorowski would have liked to have back.