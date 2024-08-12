Jarren Duran receives punishment from MLB

Jarren Duran has received a punishment from MLB for his actions that were caught by TV cameras on Sunday.

Duran was being heckled by a fan during his Boston Red Sox’s 10-2 loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday. NESN’s TV cameras caught Duran yelling back at the heckler. The outfielder shouted “fu–ing f-ggot” in response to the heckler.

Both Duran and the Red Sox apologized after the game.

On Monday, MLB suspended Duran two games for his actions. The suspension is effective immediately and will be served by Duran beginning with the Red Sox’s game against the Texas Rangers on Monday. The Red Sox will play the Rangers again on Tuesday.

Duran has been one of the Red Sox’s best players this season. The 27-year-old is batting .291 with 36 doubles, 13 triples, and 14 home runs, with an .853 OPS. This wasn’t the first time that Duran got into it with a heckler.