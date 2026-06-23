Aaron Boone blasted Jazz Chisholm for an unprofessional move

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm will be hearing about something he did Monday from his manager.

Aaron Boone said Tuesday that spoke with Chisholm for taking the field while sucking on a lollipop during Monday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Mich. Boone said he did not find out about it until after the game, but he was quick to nip it in the bud once he did.

“Oh yeah, that pisses me off,” Boone said. “I didn’t know about it until after the game. He and I talked about that. That won’t be going on.”

Aaron Boone was pissed off that Jazz Chisholm Jr. played with a lollipop in his mouth



Boone didn't realize it was the second time this season that Jazz did it pic.twitter.com/FagULjORxF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 23, 2026

This was the second time this season Chisholm did something like this. Boone was unaware of the first instance as well.

Chisholm took the field with his lollipop in the fifth inning of Monday’s game, with the Yankees trailing 4-1. The Yankees tried to make a late comeback, but fell short as they lost 5-3.

This is not the first example of questionable behavior Chisholm has demonstrated with the Yankees. The team would probably be bothered by it a lot less if he was hitting higher than .226 on the season.