Marcell Ozuna gets four-year contract from Braves

The Atlanta Braves are retaining a key cog of their offense, and this time they’re doing it long-term.

The Braves announced on Friday they have reached a four-year contract with outfielder Marcell Ozuna. The contract is for $64 million but could be worth as much as $80 million with a fifth-year option.

Ozuna hit .338 for the Braves last season. His 18 home runs and 56 RBIs both led the National League. The 30-year-old was playing on a one-year deal and was one of the bigger values of 2020, and he clearly convinced the Braves that he was worthy of a significant long-term commitment.

The veteran outfielder received significant interest as a free agent, so the Braves will likely be thrilled to retain him.