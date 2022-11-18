Report: Mariners eyeing multi-time Gold Glove winner

The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong.

A two-time Gold Glove Award winner, Wong hit .251 for Milwaukee this past season with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 134 games. Wong plays at second base and will be making $10 million in the final year of his contract in 2023.

Adam Frazier got most of the playing time at second for Seattle in 2022 but is now a free agent. While utility players Dylan Moore and Abraham Toro could conceivably fill in, both are sub-.210 hitters for their careers and neither has nearly the defensive chops that Wong has.

The Mariners have also reportedly been looking to trim down elsewhere on their roster this offseason. One way to accomplish that could be to swing a trade for a versatile player on an expiring contract like Wong.