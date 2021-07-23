Marlins’ Monte Harrison, Starling Marte reportedly had confrontation

Two Miami Marlins players were involved in a confrontation during the team’s recent road trip, according to a report.

Craig Mish, who has a record of excellent inside information concerning the Marlins, reported about the matter on Thursday. Mish said that outfielder Monte Harrison instigated a confrontation with teammate Starling Marte. The incident reportedly took place during the team’s road trip in Washington.

Per sources Marlins Outfielder Monte Harrison was involved in a clubhouse incident in Washington which he instigated a confrontation with teammate Starling Marte. My understanding is the club has handled the situation internally. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 23, 2021

The Marlins were in Washington from Monday-Wednesday for a three-game series where they went 1-2. They lost the first game of the series 18-1. Marte was not in the lineup for that game. His absence was attributed to a shoulder issue that came up the previous game. Harrison, who is a reserve outfielder, started and went 1-for-3 with a double in the game.

Harrison was demoted to the minors on Wednesday, a day before this report emerged.