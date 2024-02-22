Marlins sign 2-time All-Star shortstop

The Miami Marlins have a new starting shortstop.

Tim Anderson has agreed to a 1-year, $5 million deal with the Marlins, according to multiple reports.

Anderson was one of the bigger names still available on the free-agent market. The 30-year-old spent the first eight years of his career with the Chicago White Sox and was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2022. Anderson won a Silver Slugger Award in 2020 and an AL batting title in 2019.

The White Sox decided to move on from Anderson this offseason after he had become a bit of a malcontent. There was some talk that Anderson might have to move to second base, but the Marlins intend to have him play shortstop.

Anderson batted just .245 in 123 games last season, so the Marlins will be hoping for better production out of the career .282 hitter.