Max Muncy hits walk-off grand slam to help Dodgers sweep Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to get hot, and Max Muncy made sure everybody knows it.

Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday to help his Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6. Muncy came up with the bases loaded and one out and swung at the first pitch from Craig Kimbrel. He sent the pitch down the right field line for the walk-off win.

GRAND SLAM. WALK-OFF. MAX MUNCY. pic.twitter.com/50ekZiteYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 3, 2023

The grand slam was Muncy’s 12th home run of the season. The victory gave the Dodgers their sixth straight win as they have swept the Phillies and Cardinals in consecutive 3-game series.

Teammates hit Muncy with the Gatorade bath after the win:

“We gotta play one game at a time and not play the opponent so much as playing ourselves.” Max Muncy sees the team's identity coming along as the season progresses. pic.twitter.com/5VKxG8516y — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 3, 2023

Next up for the 19-13 Dodgers will be 3-game series at San Diego and then at Milwaukee.