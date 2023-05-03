 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 3, 2023

Max Muncy hits walk-off grand slam to help Dodgers sweep Phillies

May 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Max Muncy finishes his swing

The Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to get hot, and Max Muncy made sure everybody knows it.

Muncy hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday to help his Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6. Muncy came up with the bases loaded and one out and swung at the first pitch from Craig Kimbrel. He sent the pitch down the right field line for the walk-off win.

The grand slam was Muncy’s 12th home run of the season. The victory gave the Dodgers their sixth straight win as they have swept the Phillies and Cardinals in consecutive 3-game series.

Teammates hit Muncy with the Gatorade bath after the win:

Next up for the 19-13 Dodgers will be 3-game series at San Diego and then at Milwaukee.

Article Tags

Max Muncy
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus