Max Scherzer offers strong defense after foreign substance ejection

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer offered a strong defense after being ejected from Wednesday’s game over a foreign substance check.

Scherzer was tossed by umpire Phil Cuzzi after a substance check, even though he changed his glove. The Mets ace told reporters after the game that his hand was “clumpy” after the second inning of Wednesday’s game due to rosin and sweat, prompting umpire Phil Cuzzi to tell him to wash it off. Cuzzi then allegedly told Scherzer that his hand was still too sticky even after he had washed it with alcohol, and that there was too much rosin in his glove as well. Scherzer continued to comply with Cuzzi’s requests through the third inning, even changing gloves.

It was prior to the fourth inning that Scherzer was ejected, and he made clear that he never defied Cuzzi’s requests or did anything illegal despite getting tossed.

Max Scherzer provides a detailed explanation on today's events, explaining how he feels that he should not have been ejected: pic.twitter.com/MMPDTcguVk — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

“I knew I was going to get checked in the fourth. I’d have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I’m coming back out for the fourth,” Scherzer told reporters. “After that third inning, I’m in front of the MLB official that’s underneath here. I washed my hand with alcohol in front of the official, I then applied rosin, and then I grabbed sweat.

“Then I go back out there and Phil Cuzzi says that my hand’s too sticky. Yes, when you use sweat and rosin, your hand is sticky. I don’t get how I get ejected when I’m in front of MLB officials doing exactly what you want, and being deemed that my hand’s too sticky when I’m using legal substance. I do not understand that.”

If Scherzer is telling the truth, it is hard to see what more he could have done in response to what Cuzzi was asking. Provided he is being honest, he should have an MLB official backing him up as well. That could certainly give him solid grounds for an appeal provided he goes that route in response to the 10-game suspension that can be imposed on him for failing a substance check.

Over the weekend, another MLB pitcher seemingly had a similar rosin issue, but was allowed to continue pitching anyway. The league may have to answer for that apparent inconsistently when it comes to applying the rules as well.