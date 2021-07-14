Max Scherzer has funny comment about nearly being decapitated by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

Max Scherzer nearly had his head taken off by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game. But Scherzer still managed to find some humor in the situation.

Scherzer started for the NL in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. He was facing Guerrero, the AL’s No. 2 hitter, in the first inning. Guerrero hit a rocket of a line drive up the middle to where Adam Frazier was playing. He threw Guerrero out at first, but not before Scherzer’s life flashed before his eyes.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. almost takes Max Scherzer’s head off and then apologizes pic.twitter.com/oTv06MiY5o — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 14, 2021

Vlad went to give Scherzer a hug after the scare.

After his scoreless inning of work was done, Scherzer cracked a joke. He said he was just grateful to still have his blue and brown eyes.

Scherzer: “I’m alive…that’s the success story… I’m just grateful I still have a blue eye and a brown eye.” — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 14, 2021

Yes, Scherzer has heterochromia iridum and is darn proud of the condition. It’s a good thing they’re both good to go.