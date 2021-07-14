 Skip to main content
Max Scherzer has funny comment about nearly being decapitated by Vlad Guerrero Jr.

July 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer nearly had his head taken off by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game. But Scherzer still managed to find some humor in the situation.

Scherzer started for the NL in the All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. He was facing Guerrero, the AL’s No. 2 hitter, in the first inning. Guerrero hit a rocket of a line drive up the middle to where Adam Frazier was playing. He threw Guerrero out at first, but not before Scherzer’s life flashed before his eyes.

Vlad went to give Scherzer a hug after the scare.

After his scoreless inning of work was done, Scherzer cracked a joke. He said he was just grateful to still have his blue and brown eyes.

Yes, Scherzer has heterochromia iridum and is darn proud of the condition. It’s a good thing they’re both good to go.

