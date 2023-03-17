Do the Mets have to pay Edwin Diaz after he got hurt in WBC?

Edwin Diaz unfortunately got hurt during the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night, which has prompted all sorts of questions.

Diaz was injured while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in Group D play at the event at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out the side to shut down the win.

The victory sent Puerto Rico to the knockout stage and eliminated the Dominican Republic, making it a huge victory. Diaz and his teammates celebrated accordingly, but Diaz hurt his right knee in the process. Now he is expected to miss the entire season with a torn right patellar tendon injury.

Not only will Puerto Rico not have their star reliever for the rest of the competition, but the New York Mets won’t have their shutdown closer this season. That’s especially tough considering they just signed him to a 5-year, $105 million deal.

Diaz’s injury had many wondering what will happen with his contract.

Players who participate in the World Baseball Classic must purchase insurance. The insurance is typically bought through a third-party company that works with MLB, so we know that Diaz was insured.

The Mets still have to pay Diaz all the compensation he was owed in 2023: $17.25 million in base salary. Diaz still will count for $18.6 million against the luxury tax.

The only difference is that the Mets will receive some money from the insurance policy to help them pay for Diaz’s salary.

ESPN’s Buster Olney confirmed some of this in a tweet:

1. Yes, there is event insurance that covers at least some of Diaz's deal.

2. Yes, the Mets have to pay Diaz, with the team recouping at least some of the money through insurance.

3. Yes, Diaz's salary counts within the luxury tax system. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 16, 2023

The Mets spent big over the offseason to build a World Series contender for 2023. Unfortunately, they will now have to go through the season without their dominant closer.