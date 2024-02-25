Miguel Sano claims he has lost absolutely absurd amount of weight

Miguel Sano might be able to audition for a weight loss testimonial at this point.

The new Los Angeles Angels slugger Sano met with reporters on Sunday and made a big revelation about his physical condition. He said that he has lost 58 pounds (!!!) in an effort to get into better shape.

Miguel Sanó said he’s lost 58 pounds. Said it was important to lose weight in an effort to stay healthy and on the field. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 25, 2024

A former All-Star with the Minnesota Twins, Sano, now 30, signed a one-year deal with the Angels earlier in the offseason. He has struggled with his weight throughout his MLB career, often spending time on the injured list as a result. Sano was even ripped by rival teams for being “fat” in years past.

But 58 pounds is a wild amount of weight for anybody to lose, much less an elite professional athlete. For Sano, who’s formally listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, that would mean losing over 21 percent of his total body weight.

Sano also mentioned that he had dropped the 58 pounds over the course of the last year (he spent the 2023 season out of Major League Baseball entirely). The pictures that have emerged this offseason of a totally trimmed-down Sano support his claim as well.