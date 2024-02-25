 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 25, 2024

Miguel Sano claims he has lost absolutely absurd amount of weight

February 25, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Miguel Sano in a helmet

Jun 6, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sano (22) reacts during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Sano might be able to audition for a weight loss testimonial at this point.

The new Los Angeles Angels slugger Sano met with reporters on Sunday and made a big revelation about his physical condition. He said that he has lost 58 pounds (!!!) in an effort to get into better shape.

A former All-Star with the Minnesota Twins, Sano, now 30, signed a one-year deal with the Angels earlier in the offseason. He has struggled with his weight throughout his MLB career, often spending time on the injured list as a result. Sano was even ripped by rival teams for being “fat” in years past.

But 58 pounds is a wild amount of weight for anybody to lose, much less an elite professional athlete. For Sano, who’s formally listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds, that would mean losing over 21 percent of his total body weight.

Sano also mentioned that he had dropped the 58 pounds over the course of the last year (he spent the 2023 season out of Major League Baseball entirely). The pictures that have emerged this offseason of a totally trimmed-down Sano support his claim as well.

Article Tags

Miguel Sano
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus