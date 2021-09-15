 Skip to main content
Mike Trout likely out for rest of season

September 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

Joe Maddon on Wednesday finally admitted the obvious: Mike Trout is unlikely to return this season.

Maddon conceded that time is running out for Trout to make a return given there are only around two weeks left in the regular season.

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was originally projected to be out 6-8 weeks.

The initial expectation was to see Trout back some time in July. But he suffered some setbacks with the extreme calf strain and may have encountered some mental hurdles.

The Angels will end up having gotten just 94 games this season out of Trout and Anthony Rendon. Those are of their best and most highly-paid position players.

