Mike Trout likely out for rest of season

Joe Maddon on Wednesday finally admitted the obvious: Mike Trout is unlikely to return this season.

Maddon conceded that time is running out for Trout to make a return given there are only around two weeks left in the regular season.

Mike Trout is with the #Angels in Chicago and he continues to work out in hopes of coming back, but Joe Maddon conceded that it’s probably not happening this season. No surprise there. There aren’t enough days left. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) September 15, 2021

Trout has been out since straining his calf on May 17. He was originally projected to be out 6-8 weeks.

The initial expectation was to see Trout back some time in July. But he suffered some setbacks with the extreme calf strain and may have encountered some mental hurdles.

The Angels will end up having gotten just 94 games this season out of Trout and Anthony Rendon. Those are of their best and most highly-paid position players.