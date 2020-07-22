Mike Trout confirms he is playing this season despite previous questions

Mike Trout cleared up speculation about his playing status for 2020 once and for all on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Angels star said he would play the 2020 season, adding that he feels better about the conditions he’s seen.

Mike Trout says he’s feeling better about the conditions now. “I’m playing.” #Angels — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 22, 2020

“Everything’s been great so far.” — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 22, 2020

This is great news for the Angels, as well as Major League Baseball as a whole. It would have been a huge blow if arguably the sport’s best player had opted out of the season over health concerns.

Trout cited concerns over the health of his pregnant wife when weighing whether to play in 2020. He wanted to see how conditions were before committing to playing. He, like another big-name player, has come away satisfied enough with how things are being handled.