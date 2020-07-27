Yankees-Phillies game postponed due to Marlins’ coronavirus situation

Monday night’s scheduled game between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to the developing COVID-19 situation with the Miami Marlins.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to report that Monday’s game would not go ahead as scheduled. Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia clarified that, for now, the game is postponed and not canceled.

The Phillies are awaiting test results on their own players and staff after at least 14 members of the Marlins’ traveling party tested positive for the virus, leading to the cancellation of their scheduled home opener in Miami on Monday. The Marlins played in Philadelphia over the weekend and there is concern about exposure that Phillies players may have had as a result. The Yankees also would have been expected to use the same visiting clubhouse the Marlins were just in.

As of Monday morning, the games in Philadelphia and Miami are the only two on the MLB schedule that will not go ahead as planned, with the rest remaining on track to play.