Saturday, June 20, 2020

Report: MLBPA leaders likely to vote against MLB restart proposal

June 20, 2020
by Grey Papke

Tony Clark

Major League Baseball’s 60-game proposal to play out a season looks to be a non-starter with the MLBPA.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the players union’s executive subcommittee is expected to vote against the proposal, and may do so unanimously. Of the eight player representatives, only Daniel Murphy is believed to be considering a yes vote. The larger population of MLB players is also believed to oppose the deal.

Heyman adds that players simply believe the major stipulations that owners are asking of them — two years of expanded playoffs and no grievance against the league — are simply worth more than 60 pro-rated games.

What happens next? According to Heyman, the expectation within the game is that commissioner Rob Manfred will simply set a schedule under the terms of the agreement the two sides made in March. That schedule is likely to be brief.

Ultimately, the resolution looks likely to be a very brief regular season mandated by the league with no deal in place. This is not the scenario Manfred wanted, but it appears to be what he’ll have to deal with.

