Report: Rob Manfred still wants deal with players to avoid mandated schedule

Major League Baseball still has the power to simply set a schedule and tell MLB players when and where to report, but commissioner Rob Manfred appears very motivated to avoid that scenario.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Manfred still prefers to reach some sort of agreement with the MLBPA on the format and finances of a shortened season in order to avoid that sort of mandate.

Belief is commissioner Manfred still seeks to do a deal with players. Heard he might have to sell a potential counterproposal of theirs to some hardline owners who thought they already had a contingent deal. But Manfred much prefers to have players on board and avoid mandating. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 19, 2020

The reasons for Manfred’s stance have become increasingly obvious. Owners are clearly concerned about a potential grievance from players, and the league has insisted on the MLBPA waiving the right to pursue legal action as part of any proposal to play the season. Manfred won’t want that either, and making a deal is simply easier for everyone involved.

Owners thought they already had that deal, and some won’t be happy as they likely thought that their previous proposal was compromise enough. The best news is that Manfred still seems motivated to do a deal, and as long as that’s true, there’s a chance of a season.