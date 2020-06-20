MLBPA reportedly delays vote on owner proposal

Progress on sorting out the MLB season continues to be delayed, this time by circumstances out of the union’s control.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the MLBPA has elected to delay a vote on the latest owner proposal. The reason is so the union can go over new safety protocols after all 30 camps were shut down due to concerns over COVID-19.

The players will delay taking a vote on #MLB’s 60-game proposal for several days while gathering information on the safety and health protocols in light of all spring training camps being shut down because of the rash of COVID-19 positive tests. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 20, 2020

This is understandable, especially after three camps were initially closed Friday due to concerns about the virus. Knowing the new MLB protocols is vital for the union, as they’ll want to know what is expected of them going forward.

Whenever the vote happens, it’s likely to fail, pushing commissioner Rob Manfred to set a schedule of his choosing. Time is running out to get players into camps to play a season long enough to be even somewhat meaningful.