Mookie Betts had great answer to reporter’s bizarre question about Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts’ wit apparently works just as fast as his reflexes do.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star was at the center of a media scrum in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after his team survived the 18-inning World Series Game 3 marathon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

One reporter asked Betts a rather odd question about which of his teammates would be the last person on his mind before falling asleep. Mookie, clearly taken aback by the question, found a humorous way to respond without showing up the reporter.

Reporter: “When you go to bed tonight, put your head on the pillow tonight, will you think about Shohei? Will you think about Freddie? What jumps out to you?”

Betts: “Uhh, I’m probably not going to think about another man while I’m in bed.”

"I'm probably not gonna think about another man while I'm in bed" 😂😂



An all-time answer from Mookie Betts

While Betts may not have had Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman on his mind when he went to bed ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 4, several Dodgers fans were probably hobnobbing with all three stars in their dreams.

Ohtani went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two home runs, and five walks (four intentional) in the Game 3 contest, while Freeman hit the walk-off home run to mercifully allow Betts and the rest of the baseball world to go to bed.

The Blue Jays made sure to take the form of the Dodgers’ worst nightmare less than 24 hours later. Toronto used a big seventh inning to bury the home team 6-2 in Game 4.

Several fans were left questioning a key decision made by Dave Roberts in Game 4, and even more questions abound as the series turns into a best-of-three.